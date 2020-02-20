20-year-old Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again is just about ready to release his new album Still Flexin Still Steppin, which arrives tonight, and he kicked off his day by sharing the final tracklist for the body of work. After asking fans if they wanted a new project or a continuation of the 38 Baby series, the rising star announced that SFSS would be his go-to to commence the year. At the rate NBA YoungBoy drops new music, fans are expecting a bunch of additional showings this year, but we're starting out tonight and the tracklist is promising.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Much like with the majority of his work, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will be hammering this out by himself, save for the lone feature from Quando Rondo, his frequent collaborator. Posting the finalized tracklist to his upcoming body of work, the 20-year-old shared the titles of the fourteen tracks appearing on the project. SFSS will include the previously released "Knocked Off" and "Fine By Time," as well as the controversial "Bad Bad."

Still Flexin Still Steppin will be out at midnight tonight via his Never Broke Again imprint. Are you looking forward to hearing what he's got in the tank this time around?