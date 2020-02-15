While Valentine's Day coincided with New Music Friday this year, this week's releases weren't particularly lovey. There were a few exceptions though. Everyone's favourite on-and-off couple, Kehlani and YG, surprised us with their first collaboration, "Konclusions", confirming that they are on at the moment. If you wanted a somewhat sappy anthem this V-Day, whether you're single or not, they had you covered. We also selected a romantic cut from Justin Bieber's new album, Changes, for our "FIRE EMOJI" playlist on Spotify. On "Forever", Biebs, Post Malone and Clever commit to being in their relationships for the long-run.

While the first verse of "Thug Love" may start out with A Boogie wit da Hoodie asserting that "this ain't no fucking love song", the rest of his lyrics suggest otherwise. It may be a tad too raunchy to qualify as a traditional love song, but the affectionate sentiment is there regardless. So I guess you could say we did end up with celebrating Valentine's Day with our playlist additions. We're always trying to spread love. On top that, "Thug Love" allowed us to get some representation from A Boogie's new album, Artist 2.0.

This week also blessed us with new tracks from the freshmen class of melodic rappers. Two of its members, Calboy and Lil Tjay, teamed up for "Barbarian". Another skilled crooner Polo G hosted some other young talents on "Go Stupid", which called upon NLE Choppa and Stunna 4 Vegas to drop verses on the Mike WiLL Made-It/Tay Keith-produced beat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again could also be discussed in this category. With Still Flexin Still Steppin set to drop next week, YoungBoy delivered two singles in advance to get us ready. "Knocked Off" made it onto our playlist.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.