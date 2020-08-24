There are lots of women supporting Megan Thee Stallion after she admitted that Tory Lanez is the man who shot her last month, but it looks like all the men in the music industry have gone silent. Michael B. Jordan has shown love to Megan, and J.R. Smith called Tory a "clown" for shooting her, but male rappers and artists have not been rushing to back her up.

Boosie Badazz did not want to be the first to speak up, refusing after The Shade Room pressed him on Instagram Live.

As you surely know, Boosie Badazz is one of the most outspoken men in the business. He has an opinion on everything and, usually, he voices it for us all to hear. Boosie had no problem speaking about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter or his feelings for Nicki Minaj after she collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but he is refusing to speak about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Finally, we've found a topic that Boosie just flat-out declines to touch. During his live stream with The Shade Room, the legendary Baton Rouge rapper told his interviewers that he would not be speaking about Meg's shooting.

"I don't wanna get into that because I don't want to say the wrong thing," said Boosie to the scoop hunters. "I fuck with Tory and I'm fucking with Meg. I need me a Meg verse. I'm not finna say shit!"

When Joshua Baker pressed Boosie about how so few men have spoken out, the rapper responded that he has no interest in kicking that off.

"I don't wanna be the first to talk about it," he said. "I don't wanna talk about it because I'ma be in a wedge. They gone take this and they gone flip it on me."