Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith took aim at Tory Lanez on Instagram, Sunday, calling the rapper who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion a clown.

"This clown shoots a female an [SIC] y'all listening to his music like it's okay," Smith wrote on his Instagram story. "Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown]. ... an [SIC] tell whoever to hit my line it's whatever."

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion directly called Lanez out for shooting her during a highly publicized altercation at 4:30 AM on July 12: "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," Megan said on Instagram live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Los Angeles District Attorney's office spokesman Ricardo Santiago says the investigation into the incident is ongoing: "On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm -- personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson," he said.

JoJo and Kehlani both removed Lanez from the deluxe editions of their albums.

