J.R. Smith called out Tory Lanez and his fans on Instagram, Sunday.
Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith took aim at Tory Lanez on Instagram, Sunday, calling the rapper who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion a clown.
"This clown shoots a female an [SIC] y'all listening to his music like it's okay," Smith wrote on his Instagram story. "Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown]. ... an [SIC] tell whoever to hit my line it's whatever."
Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion directly called Lanez out for shooting her during a highly publicized altercation at 4:30 AM on July 12: "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," Megan said on Instagram live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."
Los Angeles District Attorney's office spokesman Ricardo Santiago says the investigation into the incident is ongoing: "On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm -- personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson," he said.
JoJo and Kehlani both removed Lanez from the deluxe editions of their albums.
