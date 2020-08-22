It's been 24 hours since Megan Thee Stallion detailed her version of events of what happened when she was shot last month, and social media is still reeling. Megan confirmed the rumors that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her and she claimed that the incident occurred for "no reason."

Since that time, artists have come forward to defend Megan or to share that they've cut ties with Tory Lanez. Previously, Kehlani shared that she'd removed Lanez's "Can I" verse from the deluxe version of her record, and later, JoJo revealed that she would follow suit with her record. Asian Da Brat defended Mega against trolls who didn't believe her, and as more people spoke out, men in the industry were criticized for remaining silent.

Michael B. Jordan took to Twitter to pen a note about standing by Megan Thee Stallion. "Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up," he wrote. "We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion." The Black Panther actor was quickly praised by the public for sharing his message and criticism toward male rappers continues. Check out a few posts below.