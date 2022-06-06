Boosie BadAzz mourned the loss of Trouble on Twitter, Sunday, remarking that three days never went by when the two didn't talk to one another. Trouble was shot and killed in Georgia, over the weekend, during a "domestic situation" at a friend's apartment, according to police.

"cried n hurted for a hour on the plane with my lil girl holding me!!" Boosie wrote in a two-part post in response to the news. "All I could thank bout is yo lil girl always playin in your face n both of y’all smiling. U was my friend my n***a, u lifted me up when I was down!! I just cried to you a couple weeks ago on the phone about my kids n you told me too let it go!! I’m go miss u as a friend TROUB “like you would say MY mF Brotha!! U “ always supported me!! I’m crying as a type this thuglife t.I.p TROUB “never went over 3 days without talking to you on FaceTime love u."





"Atlanta will never be the same for me again," he added.

Boosie last worked with Trouble on his 2022 project, Heartfelt, which listed the late rapper as the only featured artist. Speaking about the collaboration with VladTV, Boosie had said that he believes labels have instructed their artists to not associate with him.

Police found Trouble lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest while responding to reports of a shooting at 3:20 AM at an apartment complex. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has issued a search warrant for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones in connection with the murder.

Boosie is just one of the many artists Trouble has collaborated with over the years. Others including Bow Wow, T.I., Gucci Mane, and more have also shared tributes to the late rapper on social media in the wake of his passing.

Check out Boosie's latest tweets below.