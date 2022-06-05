The Atlanta rap community is in mourning once again. Early on the morning of Sunday, June 5th it was reported that Trouble – best known for hits like "Ain't My Fault," "Ready," and "Kesha Dem" – was shot and killed in his car.

Not long after the gossip surfaced online, the recording artist's family members and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy confirmed his passing (though not the manner of how) in a Twitter tribute. "Rip @TroubleDTE," she wrote above a throwback photo of the pair.

"I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob, you didn't deserve this. I'm praying for your kids and family."

A frequent collaborator of Trouble's, Young Scooter, also paid tribute to his fallen friend, posting a portrait of the late artist wearing a white and red polo shirt with tons of flashy jewelry on him. "[Damn] Skoob, rest up my boy," he wrote.

Bow Wow has also shown his late friend love on social media. "Trouble was my dawg!" he began. "Pulled up anywhere I was at, didn't care if it was last minute, he was there. I can't believe this... What is going on, man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!"

As HipHopNMore reports, the recently deceased lyricist was signed to Duct Tape Entertainment label and had a slew of successful records including "Bring It Back," which features Drake and was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. Other collaborators throughout his career included the City Girls, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Migos, and The Weeknd.

Trouble was born Mariel Semonte Orr on November 4th, 1987. He made his debut back in 2011, but it wasn't until he jumped on YFN Lucci's "Key to the Streets" in 2016 that he found mainstream success. At this time, details surrounding his death are under wraps, but tap back in with HNHH later for any future updates.









RIP Trouble.

[Via]