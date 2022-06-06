The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has issued a search warrant for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones in connection with the murder of Trouble. Releasing new details regarding the rapper's death, the department says that he was visiting a "female friend" at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia, where a "domestic situation" arose.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr [Trouble] was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”





Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:20 AM at the apartment complex, where they found Trouble lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones allegedly knows the woman but did not know Trouble. He is currently wanted for murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault. It remains unclear what provoked the alleged domestic dispute.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky, as well as his label, Def Jam, confirmed the reports on Sunday. Many artists, including Bow Wow, T.I., Gucci Mane, and more have shared tributes on social media in the wake of his passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," Def Jam wrote on Instagram. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Best known for his hits "Ain't My Fault," "Ready," and "Kesha Dem," Trouble has been involved in the rap scene since his 2011 breakout mixtape December 17th. Throughout his career, he's collaborated with many artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Quavo, Offset, Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and more.

