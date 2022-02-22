Boosie Badazz Drops "Heartfelt" Project Ft. Trouble

It is an album that Boosie Badazz said he came up with within days after finding out that February 22 would be a release date for a couple of heavy hitters. The date was reserved for Kanye West's Donda 2 and Lil Durk's 7220, but it looks as if Boosie is the first to drop a record. West has yet to deliver, although he still has a bit of time, while Durk stepped forward with a new release date for his anticipated album.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie spoke about only having one feature from Trouble on his latest release, Heartfelt. According to Boosie, he believes that labels instructed their artists to not associate with him following the controversial remarks he made about the LGBTQIA+ community. Although this is something that disappoints the Louisiana icon, Boosie remains unwavering because, as he stated, the streets will always love him.

Stream Heartfelt and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Love All Gone

2. A Prayer For BR

3. Always & Forever

4. BIG UNC

5. By The Ocean

6. Childhood Friends

7. MY FLOWERS

8. Cotton Candy

9. Diary of a Mad Man

10. Exotic For You

11. Great As I Am

12. Heartfelt

13. So Different

14. Tell Me You Love Me

15. Withdrawals ft. Trouble

16. Ghetto Superman