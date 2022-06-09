His remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community have caused explosive debates within Hip Hop, and Boosie Badazz's recent comments about having threesomes have caused the rapper to defend himself. Once again, Boosie has sat down with VladTV for another expansive interview where they discuss all things pop culture, and in one clip, Vlad opens by telling Boosie that Janelle Monae came out as non-binary.

After explaining what that means, Boosie said he believes in "his and hers," to which DJ Vlad brought up his track "They Dykin" about having threesomes. Vlad added, "Threesomes with bisexual females."



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

“That doesn't mean that I'm gonna approve that as far as coming into anything as far as me having threesomes doesn't mean I support gay marriages. That doesn't mean I support transgender stuff, you know. And a lot of transgender, the ones that be comin' in my DMs, they always come at me, 'You got a song talkin' about you havin' threesomes with girls. You know, but, that doesn't mean that's my religion."

Vlad mentioned that Boosie can officiate weddings and wanted to know if the rapper would "marry two women." He said no.

"I wouldn't marry my daughter if my daughter was with another woman," said Boosie. "So, why would I marry two women—I'm not going against my beliefs for money." Vlad double-downed that being with bisexual women in threesomes who engage with each other is not a strictly homosexual interaction.

Boosie insisted that he doesn't have a problem with gay people, he just doesn't support their causes. You can listen to Boosie explain his position below.