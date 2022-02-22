We're not sure just how many times Boosie Badazz has sat down for lengthy interviews with VladTV, but he's back with another. The Louisiana rapper has developed a reputation for having outlandish takes on pop culture and he has never been afraid to share his opinions. On Tuesday (February 22), Boosie released his latest project Heartfelt, and he revealed to Vlad that it was something he came up with in "two days" after seeing that both Lil Durk and Kanye West planned on releasing albums the same day.

He said it was all a part of his "marketing strategy," however, it seems that Boosie is the only person to release a record just yet. "When all the big dogs drop, I'ma drop on they same day," he said.

When asked if there were any features on the record, Boosie compained that many artists stopped associating with him "after all the gay sh*t." He is referring to the controversies he was involved in related to both Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya.

"After that sh*t, I think a lotta labels told they people to just stay kinda away from Boosie," he said. "I seen it on n*ggas actions."

Although he may feel as if people have shunned him, Boosie spoke about his fans crying when they see him. He shared that his reach goes far beyond social media, as many of his fans existed before platforms became popular. Check out Boosie speaking about his record below.