Boosie Badazz congratulated his son on graduating high school by offering him a "pocket fulla money" and "pussy" as a reward. Boosie shared a photo of himself and his son on Instagram, Saturday.

"y’all he did it graduation 22," Boosie captioned the photo with several emojis. "Y’all know I’m about to cut up Pocket fulla money GED an pussy waiting on him."

In the post, Boosie's son can be seen holding a handful of cash while wearing his cap and gown.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In total, Boosie reportedly has eight children with six women.

The post comes after Boosie came under fire for his comments on the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which he misidentified the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, as a separate individual who was trans. Boosie used a homophobic slur in his since-deleted post.

In further posts, Boose called for snipers in schools to protect students: "We can’t afford snipers at our kids schools but we can give billions for wars !! SMH."

He elaborated: "6-8 Swat team snipers need to be at every school to protect our children. Front door, back door n undercover snipers. Shooters will be taking down sooner if they try something. Take some of the police out the hood n put en n these schools, supermarkets, churches etc Shit sad."

