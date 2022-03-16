Boosie Badazz has faced serious backlash from the LGBTQ+ community in the past few years. His comments about Zaya Wade and Lil Nas X have stained his name to the point where he feels shunned by members of the hip-hop community. Last month, he released Heartfelt with no features from rappers, which he said was a result of labels telling their artists to stay clear of him.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While Boosie's still managed to stay afloat, there is plenty of pushback against his previous comments. An LGBTQIA+ group in El Paso, TX called on local promoters to take action against Boosie after he announced a show in the city. "Boosie Badazz on numerous occasions has made public statements against the LGBTQ+ community. His Homophobic and Transphobic statements incite a message of hate and violence," the message reads. "We call on our city leaders, our community members, our venues, and all-like minded organizations to prevent hatred to enter our city. We would like to use this moment to draw a collective line in the sand that we as a community will not tolerate any type of hate or discrimination to be included in future acts or events."

Raves Kitchen and Bar, the venue hosting the concert, issued a statement of their own where they basically said that they are "constrained by the legal boiler plate of promotional contracts." They added that Boosie's comments don't reflect their establishment but hope to amend future contracts with a clause "to ensure that all future events reflect respect for organizational, personal beliefs, and political positions."

Ultimately, Boosie Badazz directly responded to the calls of having his show canceled. He didn't retaliate with animosity but instead, attempted to convey that his concerts are inclusive events where everyone is welcomed.

"Aye, I need the LGBT community up in El Paso to know that I have no problems, no issues with y'all. I want everybody at my show, man. I want everybody turnt up, having a good time," he said. "I won't bring nothing but a good time to the city.

Check out Boosie's response, as well as the two letters below.