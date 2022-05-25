Boosie Badazz posted a homophobic response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and 2 adults dead. Boosie labeled the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a homophobic slur, and misidentifies him as someone else completely unrelated to the attack.

"N u a was a f*g," Boosie wrote in the since-removed post, featuring a picture of the random individual. Twitter took down the post, citing their terms of service shortly afterward.



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Boosie wasn't alone in mistaking the identity of Ramos. Arizona Republican Paul Gosar also shared photos of the other private citizen in a since-deleted post, calling them a "transsexual leftist illegal alien." It appears that the false claim began spreading online by users who took a photo from the Reddit account of a transgender person and attributed the crime to them.

This is far from the first time Boosie has made homophobic remarks on social media. The polarizing rapper infamous has had an ongoing public feud with Lil Nas X.

Back in October 2021, he told the openly LGBTQ rapper to "commit suicide."

“Stop trolling me f****t Lol. U a whole bitch playing with a gangsta SMH U can keep sucking dick n getting fucked n your ass n peace,” he wrote in a controversial tweet at the time. “N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you LOL.”

