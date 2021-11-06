It seems as if this Friday (November 5) has been swarming with news about Summer Walker's Still Over It and Kanye West's interview with Drink Champs, but an alleged near-altercation involving Boosie Badazz has recently surfaced. Earlier today, a video of the rapper went viral where he is seen on Livestream when Lil Nas X's song is suddenly heard in the background. Boosie said that it was on his television, adding that he doesn't hate the young artist.

"I don't have nothing against the dude to where I hear his music and go run and turn it off," Boosie said in the clip. "Y'all people lost, man. I don't hate that dude... I just put people in they place when they outta line, bruh. I don't hate dude."



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

However, another video surfaced and it shows Boosie being confronted by a Lil Nas X fan while out in public. It all looks as if it is a scene or sketch because there are obviously videographers and a boom mic clearly seen. In the clip, a man approaches Boosie and calls Lil Nas X his "niece" as he gets aggressive with the rapper.

Boosie steps to him and says, "Whatever the f*ck you is, you better get the f*ck [out of here]." While being whisked away he added, "F*ck you, b*tch! F*ggot ass b*tch!" We'll have to see what this leads up to. Check out both videos below.