Boosie Badazz says that he has "international love n respect" following the backlash to his homophobic rant directed towards Lil Nas X, over the weekend. Boosie had used several slurs and told the Montero rapper to commit suicide.

After fans overwhelming backed Nas, Boosie responded to the backlash on Sunday.

"IF YALL THINK THE WHOLE WORLD HATE ME 'YALL TRIPPIN' I HAVE INTERNATIONAL LOVE N RESPECT FOR HOW I AM N WHAT I STAND FOR n never forget THERES A GHETTO N EVERY CITY, STATE, COUNTRY ETC. WHO ROCK WITH BOOSIE FRFR #therealest," Boosie wrote on Twitter.



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The back and forth between the two rappers has been going on for months, but heated up when Nas joked on Instagram live that he's doing a song with Boosie.

"Shit fire. I ain't even gonna lie, for real. Gotdamn song with Lil Boosie gonna come out. Song with Lil Boosie finna come out," he joked with his fans.

Boosie lost it on Twitter afterward, telling the GRAMMY-winning rapper that "nobody wants you here."

"STOP TROLLING ME F----- LOL!!" he wrote in the since-removed tweet. "U A WHOLE B---- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D--- N GETTIN F---ED N YOUR A-- N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE."

