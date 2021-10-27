He has been able to fight his own battles with ease—with the help of a little trolling—but Lil Nas X received some assistance today. The Montero artist has been riding high off of his successes over the past few years, but his antics don't always sit well with his detractors. Nas X seemed to push the public over the edge with his prosthetic pregnant belly to promote Montero, and from the onset, Boosie Badazz has been blasting the young artist.

Things came to a head recently when Lil Nas X teased that he has a song with Boosie on the horizon, causing the Louisiana rapper to unleash vicious, homophobic insults. He also told Nas X to take his own life because the world would be a better place.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

We previously reported on Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, stepping in with a few words for Boosie. "How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down,” he wrote. “The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

It looks as if Boosie has responded to dear old dad, albeit he refrained from tagging Lil Nas X or his father in his tweet.

"DONT GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL [shrugging emoji] I KNOW IT HURTS." Boosie has since returned to plugging his film, My Struggle. Check it out below.