For the last few months now, Boosie has been occupying himself with the antics of Lil Nas X. The "Old Town Road" rapper has always been open about his sexuality and he isn't afraid to display it in his music videos, or on social media. Unfortunately, this has brought forth a lot of bizarre criticism, including claims that Lil Nas X is trying to turn the next generation of men, gay. Boosie has been perpetuating these critiques and whenever Lil Nas X so much as opens his mouth, you can be sure Boosie will have something to say.

Today, Lil Nas X was on Instagram Live, where he decided to do a little bit of trolling in regards to Boosie. As you can see in the clip below, Lil Nas X claimed that he had a song with Boosie on the way and that it was a pretty fire track. His fans understood that this was a joke, and they were laughing along throughout the Livestream.

One person who didn't find this particularly funny was Boosie himself. The rapper immediately took to Twitter with a response that could very well get him banned off of the platform. As you can see, Boosie called Lil Nas X the f-slur all while telling the star to kill himself. Boosie offered some vulgar imagery here, while also claiming that no one wants Lil Nas X on this planet anymore.

Image via Twitter

Nas X has never missed an opportunity to troll before, so it should be no surprise that he immediately responded on Twitter with some classic misdirection. "I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October," he wrote.

Boosie was ratio'd following the tweet, although he is standing firm on his hatred as he has already retweeted his own tweet in the hopes that more followers see it. Needless to say, don't be surprised if you can't find the rapper's Twitter account tomorrow given the fact that there are some very obvious terms of service guidelines that have been broken here.