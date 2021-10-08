The back and forth banter between Boosie Badazz and Lil Nas X may have faded from social media, but the Louisiana rapper is standing by his criticisms. When Nas X revealed his Montero promotion photos that included showing himself with a prosthetic pregnant belly, Boosie, and thousands of others, were up in arms.

Boosie made it clear that he believed that the imagery was not appropriate, especially for young boys on the internet who may see Nas X's pictures. In a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie revisited the social media moment.

"He's trolling, but it's what the world is accepting," said Boosie. "They're accepting it because you're taking girls' Instagrams for showing they nipples but you can let a man be pregnant? You can let a man be pregnant and it's cool? With all these young boys watching? You can let a man be pregnant? On social media? But a woman can't show her nipples or her p*ssy print? Y'all better wake up. I'm woke."

They joked about the possibility that Lil Nas X has been trolling the world with his sexuality and quipped that in a few years the "Industry Baby" hitmaker will surface with a wife and children, announcing that he isn't really gay.

Vlad brought up Lil Nas X's responses to Boosie, and the Louisiana rapper spoke about being serious with his tweets while Nas X's replies were in jest. "When I'm talkin' about this sh*t, I'm so serious," Boosie admitted. "This dude is trolling! Hey, I'm not f**ckin' with Lil Nas X. A bruh, I'm not f*ckin' with that dude."

"I'm talking about some real sh*t and the world just, bro. I'm still raising mine like I wanna raise mine. Ain't nobody gon' tell me how to raise mine. I'ma fight to keep a traditional household. That's just me."

Watch Boosie Badazz speak on Lil Nas X below.