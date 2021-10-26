Boosie Badazz found himself under fire, once again, this weekend for homophobic comments made towards Lil Nas X. The Louisiana rapper found himself getting trolled by the "Old Town Road" rapper who took to social media to joke about a collab he had with Boosie. It was a lighthearted jab at their continuous back-and-forth that resulted in a long-winded tweet from Boosie encouraging Lil Nas X to commit suicide, among other things.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Lil Nas X seemingly brushed off Boosie's tweet shortly after but his father, on the other hand, isn't tolerating any sort of slander towards his son. Robert Stafford, Lil Nas X's dad, went to social media where he aired out Boosie Badazz. Stafford called out Boosie's disingenuous concern for the future of the children as a gangsta rap with questionable morals.

"How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down,” he wrote. “The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

The Bankhead that Stafford is referencing is likely the neighborhood in Atlanta where Lil Nas X was raised.

Boosie Badazz faced serious backlash after his comments over the weekend but he fired back at his critics, claiming that he's still loved internationally. The amount of criticism he's received, however, has not reflected that in recent times.