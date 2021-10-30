Lil Nas X says he's done going back-and-forth with Boosie Badazz amidst their beef on social media. After Nas had joked about doing a track with the Baton Rouge native, Boosie went on a homophobic tirade on Twitter.

Nas told his fans he was done with the situation on Friday during an Instagram live stream.

“Last time I was on Live, I said some shit that had me going through an entire week of shit,” he explained. “I said a certain thing about a certain person, so I’m just gonna leave that shit alone ’cause it’s boring honestly. It gets boring.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The initial since-deleted response from Boosie to Nas' trolling included homophobic slurs and went as far as telling the Montero rapper to commit suicide.

The insensitive tweet was met with widespread backlash from both fan bases.

Despite the controversy, Boosie said that he still has fans who are backing him.

“IF YALL THINK THE WHOLE WORLD HATE ME ‘YALL TRIPPIN,’” he wrote on October 24.”I HAVE INTERNATIONAL LOVE N RESPECT FOR HOW I AM N WHAT I STAND FOR. n never forget THERES A GHETTO N EVERY CITY, STATE, COUNTRY ETC WHO ROCK WITH BOOSIE FRFR #therealest.”

Check out Nas' recent IG live below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

[Via]