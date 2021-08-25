Rapper Boosie Badazz has made some very homophobic, transphobic, and misogynistic comments on social media and elsewhere over the course of the last few years, but he's arguing that he has nothing against gay people, introducing the world to his tour manager, who is a gay man, and claiming that he's simply "misunderstood."

A new video shared by the For Us By Us Network shows Boosie in the kitchen with his family, when the topic of his homophobia came up.



"This is my tour manager, he takes care of a lot of business, that's Jay Cooper," said Boosie, introducing his friend. "He go get the money right there. People don't understand, Jay, that I have nothing against gay people or nothing like that. You're gay. You make half my money! I'm just misunderstood sometimes. Sometimes I just say it the wrong way. [Gay people] be misunderstood. I got family members [that are] gay, like, gay people have better hearts than us regular n***as."

He proceeded to speak to his blunt about being misunderstood, as sad piano music played in the background.



Despite Boosie arguing that he's not homophobic, he has said some pretty disturbing things about Lil Nas X, Zaya Wade, and other LGBTQIA+ identifying people that would go against his belief that he has nothing against them. This is basically the equivalent of him saying, "I have gay friends, so I can't be homophobic." If you're saying homophobic things in the media, you're very likely homophobic.

What do you think of Boosie's new video below, where he says gay people have better hearts than "regular" people.