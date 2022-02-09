February 22 is going to be a very busy day for hip-hop fans because yet another rapper has announced that they will be dropping a full-length project on that date. Major labels generally push out new music on Fridays but with Kanye West and Lil Durk both announcing new albums for 2/22/22 (which falls on a Tuesday), it looks like things change slightly for one week.

As if those two worldwide artists dropping wasn't enough to keep fans satisfied, Boosie Badazz has officially announced that he also plans to release an album on February 22.

"IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22," wrote the Baton Rouge-based rapper on Twitter.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The date was significant for Ye, who previously explained why he chose that specific day to release his album, saying, "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began."

It's unclear if Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz are also dropping because of the date's astrological significance. Boosie's album appears to be called Heartfelt.

What's getting the first spin for you? Kanye West's Donda 2, Lil Durk's 7220, or Boosie Badazz's Heartfelt? Let us know in the comments.