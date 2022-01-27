Kanye has been seen in the studio with an entire community of celebrities and artists in the early weeks of 2022. He's made peace and music with The Game and Hit-Boy, culminating in the track "Eazy," and spent days in the studio working on new pieces with DJ Khaled. The bulk of Ye's studio sightings, though, have reportedly been geared towards composing the anticipated sequel to Donda, entitled Donda 2.

Earlier today (January 27th), Ye posted the release date for the second iteration of Donda on his Instagram page. The image displayed a model of his childhood home, the same one featured in the Donda Listening Events, set ablaze. Overlayed across the structure, the numbers "2.22.22" can be seen in black, indicating that the album will be released on February 22nd, 2022.





Later, Kanye posted a new image on his Instagram story. The picture seemingly serves as an explanation to why the Donda 2 project is slated for release on that specific date. The picture says the following: "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began." It would seem that Kanye has at some awareness of numerology and astrology, and is placing his album release on that day for a reason.

The thing about Kanye West and release dates, though, is that they don't always turn out exactly as expected. A list of Kanye West's album delays was posted on Twitter after he announced the tentative release:

Do you think we'll actually receive Donda 2 on February 2nd? We'll update you with more news as we get it. Let us know what you think below.