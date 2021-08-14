mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boldy James Taps Earl Sweatshirt For "Photographic Memories"

Joe Abrams
August 14, 2021 16:06
69 Views
20
0
2021 ALC/ Boldy James2021 ALC/ Boldy James
2021 ALC/ Boldy James

Photographic Memories
Boldy James Feat. Earl Sweatshirt & Roc Marciano
Produced by The Alchemist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Boldy James and The Alchemist find success in simplicity on "Photographic Memories."


The Alchemist, though he has a long history in the hip-hop world, has quickly become one of the most sought after producters in the game over the past few years. This comes after successful collaboration albums with the likes of the Griselda crew as well as Freddie Gibbs. His latest venture comes in the form of the new Boldy James LP Bo Jackson, a dark and eerie collection of somber tracks. "Photographic Memories," which includes an Earl Sweatshirt feature and a Roc Marciano appearance, establishes itself immediately as a favorite on the album.

The Alchemist takes the cake so quickly on "Photographic Memories" that it seems unfair- the beat is just too good! Though the production is relatively simple, it's elegant and features a beautiful vocal sample that drives the track. That being said, Boldy James definitely impresses with his verse. He goes in and out of cold flows as he discusses the violence in his earlier years and the "photographic memories" that haunt him.

Earl Sweatshirt does a great job picking up where Boldy leaves off, taking his flow and altering it just slightly to fill up the middle of the song. Earl is all-too-comfortable on an alchemist beat and "Photographic memories" proves so, as the rapper fills his verse with metaphors and poetic language. 

Check out the track below:

Quotable Lyrics:

In any case, if I seem distanced and reserved, then give me space
Heavy pinch of herb send me on my way
Head of the herd, making' sure everyone got a plate
Left here disturbed with the look on my face

Boldy James
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  69
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Boldy James Earl Sweatshirt Roc Marciano The Alchemist alternative old school hip hop new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boldy James Taps Earl Sweatshirt For "Photographic Memories"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject