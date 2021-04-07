Only a few days ago, Bobby Shmurdarevealed his plans to release new music, signaling that his triumphant return would be arriving before the end of April. Now, the rapper has opted to double down, with a new Instagram post suggesting that he's gearing up to stage a comeback sooner than later.

Shmurda used his caption to invoke a bit of nostalgia, evoking his classic single while teasing fans that "Ima be with y’all inna “HOT” Min." Between that and the telling images of himself laying down vocals in the studio, it's looking like we'll be seeing what Shmurda has been cooking up in the imminent future.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

As for what he's got in the pipeline, it's no secret that Shmurda has been active in the studio since his release from prison. A recent session found him connecting with Lil Durk and Rowdy Rebel; another found him linking up with producers Zaytoven and Mike WiLL Made-It in Atlanta. And though it doesn't exactly point to collaboration, Shmurda's latest announcement drew out quite the number of high-profile commenters -- Busta Rhymes, Murda Beatz, Pooh Shiesty, and Popcaan among them.

Expect plenty of buzz when Bobby's upcoming drop lands in full, in a "Hot" minute by his own admission. Stay tuned for further clarification on when exactly that might be, and sound off if you're excited to see Bobby Shmurda back in the fold once again.