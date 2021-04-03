The hip-hop community rejoiced earlier this month when reports surfaced that Bobby Shmurda had been granted a conditional release from prison. The drill music pioneer was taken into state custody shortly after the success of his smash single "Hot N*gga" in 2014 before ever releasing a full body of work. Since then, rap fans all around have been desperate to hear new music from the talented lyricist. It looks like the 26-year-old rapper is ready to get his head back in the game really soon, though.

Rocking an all pink sweatsuit with matching sneakers and his iconic "Shmurda" diamond-encrusted chain, Bobby teased a forthcoming musical release. "studio nite," wrote the rapper over the photo on his Instagram story. He continued, "Dropping something this month watch yah head tops."

We previously reported that Bobby had been locked in with Lil Durk and Rowdy Rebel at the studio, so this could be a part of the release that Bobby has planned for later this month. His last release of course was his 2014 debut EP Shmurda She Wrote.

The news also comes after previous reports citing qualms with his label as the reason why he has yet to release a customary first day out track.

Are you looking forward to new Bobby music this month? Let us know down in the comments!