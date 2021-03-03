Following Bobby Shmurda's release from prison after a six-year bid, many of his loyal fans were simply excited to see him happy and healthy upon touching down. And while he certainly wasted little time in connecting with friends and family, not to mention taking a slight detour to the club, Bobby Shmurda has made it clear that bouncing back with some new music is the priority. As it happens, Shmurda has already moved to get the ball rolling, heading down to Atlanta to connect with two of the South's most prominent producers.

Yesterday, Zaytoven revealed that he was locked in the studio with Bobby Shmurda and Mike WiLL Made-It, sharing a glimpse at what the trio cooked up. Though it's not exactly the clearest snippet in the world, the track itself appears to be bass-fueled and relatively minimalist, which should go a long way in placing emphasis on Shmurda's presence and charisma.

The new track isn't the first time Shmurda and Zay connected on wax, having previously linked on the Rich The Kid and Rowdy Rebel-assisted "On My Way," as well as the Migos collaboration "Shmoney Never Stop." Consider this a promising sign that Shmurda is picking up where he left off, and it should certainly be interesting to hear his first big single since touching down as a free man. Check out the snippet below, as well as an IG picture from the studio session. Are you excited for Shmurda's musical return?