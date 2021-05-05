We're all waiting for Bobby Shmurda to pull the trigger on some new music. The New York-based rapper has been taking his time since getting out of prison, spending his time in the studio with DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more of rap's biggest names. As his partner Rowdy Rebel continues to command attention following his appearance on Slime Language 2, Bobby still has a lot of hype surrounding his first drop since getting locked up six years ago.

As we remain patient for the music to arrive, the GS9 representative has been keeping his fans updated, letting them know what he's up to on social media. This week, Bobby shared a video from the tattoo parlor, revealing that he was getting some brand new ink on his arm.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Tattoo artist Daz LeÌone shared an in-progress picture of Bobby's new tattoo, which is a portrait of Harriet Tubman. "First session of a long project," said Léone on Instagram. "Welcome home bro. He got some fire on the way."

As he gets reintegrated back into the real world, fans are clamoring for new music from the 26-year-old rapper. After spending such a long time behind bars, people are eager to hear what he's been up to. While that will be coming soon, have a look at Bobby's most recent ink below. What do you think of the tattoo?