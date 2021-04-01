He's enjoying his first months as a free man, but fans are still waiting on Bobby Shmurda's "First Day Out" release. It's a customary tradition in Hip Hop and tracks often arrive with a week or two of someone being released from custody, however, Shmurda's camp has been silent. The "Hot N*gga" rapper was granted parole last month and immediately was swept back into the Rap scene and according to Two Bees TV, Shmurda is dealing with label issues.

According to the report, Bobby Shmurda is signed to Epic Records and was slated to have released his debut project before going off to prison six years ago. However, Roc Nation allegedly wants Shmurda on their team, but before he can switch label lanes, it was suggested that he may need to fulfill his prior obligation. Shmurda, Epic, nor Roc Nation has confirmed or denied the report.

Two Bees also states that when they spoke with Shmurda back in 2016 while he was still incarcerated, the rapper revealed that his ace Rowdy Rebel was dropped from Epic after releasing their "Computers" collaboration. It's unclear if Shmurda is looking to lock down Roc Nation management or jump Epic's ship altogether, but Jay-Z and Co. are not messing around when it comes to stacking their roster.

[via]