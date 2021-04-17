Bobby Shmurda says that he has new music on the way featuring the likes of DaBaby, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. During a recent appearance on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast, Shmurda dropped some information about his upcoming album.

“Man, we got so much new music coming,” Bobby proclaimed during the interview. “We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42 [Dugg], Uzi, Rowdy [Rebel], Jay. There is so much sh*t coming out it’s gonna be a hot summer.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After spending over six years in prison on third-degree conspiracy and weapons possessions charges, Shurmda has finally been freed. The rapper was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York in February. He will remain out on parole until early 2026.

Hip-hop legend Jim Jones recently praised Shmurda after the two ran into each other at the studio: "He did it like he was supposed to. He paid his debt to society like a real n***a do, you heard? Back to the bag."

Shmurda's upcoming album will be his first project since 2014's Shmurdaville. Earlier this week, he teased his return to the studio on Instagram.

Check out Shmurda's appearance on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast below.

