- Pop CultureLil Duval Reminds Fans Harriet Tubman Is His Real Grand-AuntDid you know that Harriet Tubman is actually Lil Duval's grand-aunt?By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Harriet Tubman Tattoo Tributes His Mom & GrandmaThe recently debuted new ink from the rapper is an ode to the leading maternal figures in his life. By Madusa S.
- GramBobby Shmurda Gets Harriet Tubman Tattoo On His ArmBobby Shmurda shows off the in-progress tattoo of Harriet Tubman on his arm.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsBiden Administration Reignites Effort To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill: ReportTrump delayed the effort until he was out of office and the Press Secretary shared that there has been movement on the issue.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Clarifies Controversial Harriet Tubman TakeKanye West and Nick Cannon took a moment to reflect on Ye's controversial take on Harriett Tubman. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Calls Kanye West "The Worst F*cking Kind Of Human Being"The comedian blasted the hip hop mogul for his comments on Harriet Tubman and for entering himself into the presidential race.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Explain Why People "Misunderstood" Kanye's Tubman CommentsNLE Choppa weighed in on Kanye's recent controversial comments about Harriet Tubman.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHarriet Tubman's Relative Tells Kanye West: Without Her "He'd Still Be On That Plantation"Kanye West said that Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves, she simply made them work for other white people, leading one of Tubman's relatives to respond.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsT.I. Slams Kanye West Over Harriet Tubman Comments: "U Buggin"T.I. expresses his concern and denounces Kanye West's comments on Harriet Tubman. By Aron A.
- PoliticsEbro Accuses Kanye West Of Working For Donald TrumpKanye West's first presidential rally may have spawned a variety of reactions, but Ebro Darden believes a greater conspiracy is afoot. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West's Harriet Tubman TakePresidential hopeful Kanye West's instantly notorious Harriet Tubman take prompted Snoop Dogg to offer a few words in response. By Mitch Findlay
- Antics50 Cent Blames Jay-Z For Kanye West's Harriet Tubman CommentsKanye West's first campaign rally in South Carolina included a tearful breakdown and some wild comments about Harriet Tubman.By Alex Zidel
- RandomOneUnited Bank's Harriet Tubman Card Is A SuccessTo the surprise of many, OneUnited Bank's Harriet Tubman debit card is a massive success. By Dominiq R.
- RandomHarriet Tubman Wakanda Bank Card Set Social Media On FireHarriet Tubman supporters have been fighting for her to become the new face of the $20 bill, but in the meantime, you can get a debit card.By Erika Marie
- MoviesCynthia Ervio Opens Up About "Harriet" Role & What She Admires Most About Tubman"She was so close to her faith and it was astounding." By Chantilly Post