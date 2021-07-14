Aside from the annual cover, one of the best parts about the unveiling of each year's XXL Freshman Class is the cyphers. Some — like the 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kodak Black cypher in 2016 — have grown to become cult favorites while others — like the one with Iggy Azalea, Macklemore, Kid Ink, and Don Trip in 2012 — have definitely not aged well.

Finally, the first freshman cypher of 2021 has arrived, and it features DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, and Coi Leray. Naturally, fans have started debating who had the best and worst performance of the video, and now, Blueface has shared his own hot take on the new XXL Freshman Cypher.

As seen above, Blueface refers to his "Moonwalking in Calabasas" collaborator as DD and offers him some high praise for his cypher performance. "DD had the best xxl freestyle no kizzy," he recently tweeted.

Funny enough, one of Blueface's fellow XXL Freshmen, albeit from a different class, thinks that she has had the best solo freestyle and cypher performance of the entire 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Despite Coi Leray's confidence, Hip-Hop fans don't actually seem to agree with her, as she was recently viciously picked apart by fans on Twitter.

Watch the full XXL Freshman Cypher featuring DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, and Coi Leray for yourself below, and let us know who you think had the best verse in the comments.