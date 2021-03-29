Though it wasn't exactly regarded as the pinnacle of bars upon its initial release, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Freestyle has actually aged quite nicely. Now, many have come to regard it as one of the best XXL Freshman Classes in recent memory; even those who were initially critical have come to develop a sense of retroactive appreciation for the stylistically diverse and undeniably jovial cypher. Its legacy is made all the stronger through the success that the participating artists have gone on to achieve.

The 2016 XXL Freshman Class Cypher

In case you need a refresher, the 2016 class was made up of Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, 21 Savage, and Kodak "who the fuck picked this lil sorry-ass beat" Black. As is so often the case with posse cuts of this nature, many a debate regarding the standout verse has raged on in the official video's comment section. This past weekend, class alumni Lil Yachty actually came through to offer his own take on the scene-stealer, implying that the verdict is far more decisive than one might have thought.

"I think it’s pretty undeniable 21 had the best verse out of our XXL cypher lol," he claims, placing the Savage Mode superstar comfortably above himself and his Freshman peers. Naturally, the statement was met with plenty of counterpoints, though it's clear that Yachty's position will remain firm on the matter. Should you be among the 181,418,728 million who have peeped the freestyle on YouTube, sound off with your own thoughts in the comments below.