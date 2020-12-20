YG Hops On "Moonwalking In Calabasas" With DDG

DDG has been able to spiral his YouTube fame into his rap pursuits. The up and coming young rapper dropped off "Moonwalking In Calabasas" earlier this year, and the banger has already inspired multiple remixes. This time, YG takes his shot at riding the smooth instrumental. The beat is unchanged, and DDG's bars remain the same as well. However, YG comes in with two verses that add new life to the track.

"Moonwalking In Calabasas" finds strength in those smooth guitar licks. They soothe the listener into a peaceful head bop, almost in a hypnotizing way. YG touches down on the remix with his usual energy: boisterous and self-confident. This update to "Moonwalking In Calabasas" wasn't something we knew we needed, but we are glad it exists.

Quotable Lyrics

Just spent four hunnid and somebody gettin' shot (You gon' gÐµt popped nigga)

Covid-19, yeah, the body gon' drop (Them bodies gon' drop nigga)

Bloodwalkin' through the Calabasas (Ayy)

I'm tryna hit me a Kardashian (Ayy)

Took her to the trap, fuck her on the Mattress (Ayy)

I heard Kris Jenner love this blackness