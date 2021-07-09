Kid Ink & RMR Channel Jagged Edge Vibes In Their New Collaboration

Just a few months ago, Kid Ink returned with his first studio album in six years, and following the warm reception that he has been receiving, the Los Angeles rapper is keeping his momentum going with another new track. For his first single since ALIVE, Kid Ink taps the 2020 internet sensation RMR, who has been reportedly hanging out with Sharon Stone in the lead-up to his highly anticipated debut album Hotel.

Titled "Party," Kid Ink and RMR's new summer-ready single channels the energy of popular 1990s and 2000s R&B group Jagged Edge, as the song's chorus features an infectious rework of their 2001 hit single "Where The Party At."

Despite taking cues from "Where The Party At," the smooth and melodic new track still stands on its own, and it will definitely be a great addition to many fans' playlists this summer.

Listen to Kid Ink's new RMR-assisted single "Party" below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Throw a couple racks, rich n*gga, loose change

And you don't need a plus one, bring the whole crew

Go and show that a**, make 'em say you actin' brand new

F*ck it up, get racks, make it clap

Don't pay 'em attention, make a n*gga pay for that 'cause