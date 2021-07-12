The Blueface and 6ix9ine saga continues. The two rappers have been going it at online, which was sparked by 6ix9ine making slick comments about Blueface's new tattoo. Blueface got a tat of his jeweler's business' name, to which 6ix9ine claimed that he must owe the business some money. The feud has been going back and forth online since then.

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, wants to set up a fighting match between the two, which is something the hip-hop community would love. "@6ix9ine @bluefasebleedem was one of the #Violators whole lotta #smashing going on just ask Sarah," wrote Wack 100 on Instagram, referencing a clip where 6ix9ine talks about beating up his ex-girlfriend. "Now come take it out on him I got the bag bet you go to bed the 1st round — it’ll be good for the culture you owe the world redemption anyways."

It looks like 6ix9ine may have done what he's best at to further antagonize Blueface: snitch. Blueface took to social media to claim that his Instagram had been deleted because 6ix9ine reported his page for bullying several times. "Mans came for me got his feelings hurt so he did what rats do an snitched ðð," tweeted Blueface. "Pay close attention he reported all my post for bullying ð an deleted his skit ð playing victim like he did in court ð¤¦ð½‍âï¸my IG be back up shortly"