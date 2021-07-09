He's not letting up with his trolling and this time, Tekashi 6ix9ine has his sights set on Blueface. This isn't the first time the pair of rappers have exchanged words, and on Thursday (July 8), things came to a head after Blueface displayed his new tattoo. Akademiks reposted Blueface's uploads about his new ink that reads "NYC LUXURY" with the caption stating that the rapper got "his jeweler name on the side of his head."

6ix9ine jumped in the comments the first opportunity he got. "He definitely owed them money for unpayed jewelry," he wrote alongside laughing emojis. Later, Blueface responded.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Gety Images

"Kids hungry daddy hungry but you claim [cap emoji] to walk around with 'so much money' [cap] that's a dam shame @akademiks @6ix9ine." Blueface was speaking about reports that stated 6ix9ine's biological father was homeless and allegations from Sara Molina that 6ix9ine doesn't provide for their daughter.

"Stop talkin like you getting money bro you clearly don't got it." 6ix9ine shared a video of his own where he is seen at a jewelry store trolling Blueface and in the caption, he added, "One hit wonder problems." The trolling continued on Blueface's end as he shared images of Sara Molina's injuries that she allegedly received from 6ix9ine. The California rapper also posted a video of 6ix9ine admitting to attacking Molina.

This is far from over. Check out a few posts below.