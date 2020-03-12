Los Angeles rapper Blueface is one of the most outspoken people in the music business, constantly finding himself in trouble for the things he says on social media. With countless delays pushing back his Find The Beat project, we will finally be graced with it tonight. Only time will tell whether or not Blueface will actually be able to locate the beat. Promoting the new body of work, he took a trip to REAL 92.3 LA to speak about some of the hot topics surrounding his name, including his comments following Pop Smoke's murder, and more.

Touching on his trolling predecessor Tekashi 6ix9ine, Blueface said that he does not respect the incarcerated rapper at all.

"The internet is at an all-time low right now," said the Cash Money West artist. "It's all about trolling and bots... You know who fucked up the internet? 6ix9ine. Fuck 6ix9ine."



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

Blueface went on to discuss the rapper's tactics, claiming that nothing he represented was factual.

"How you gon' respect it if it ain't real?" asked the star. "[His persona] was never real. Doing fake shit got him real time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Blueface speaks about the current coronavirus pandemic, claiming that he's still being reckless with his women during this trying time. "I'm still fucking even if she got the coronavirus," he joked.

Never change.