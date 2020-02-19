Blueface has a bad habit of saying the wrong thing after somebody dies, earning backlash for tributing Juice WRLD but not Nipsey Hussle at the times of their passings. The Los Angeles rapper is back in the news today and, once again, it's because of something he's saying about a fellow artist's demise.

Earlier today, we learned of the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery at his rental in the Hollywood Hills. Hours prior to his murder, he unintentionally revealed his address to the world, posting a video to his social media pages where he showed off some Amiri gift bags he got in the mail. However, he had forgotten to censor his address. While 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj seem to think jealousy played a role in the rapper's murder, Blueface appears to think this wouldn't have happened if Pop Smoke were more informed about Los Angeles culture.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"People think Cali/LA is beautiful sunny palm trees, n***as die here every single day. I recommend any artist coming this way to get in touch wit the right natives just to keep you up to speed," said Blueface in regards to Pop Smoke's death. "Soon as you relax an think it's cool this way that's when they strike."

Later on, BF clarified that he was not referring to "checking in" with rival gangs. "A young immature dumb n***a might take what I said as 'checking in' an if you do tappin wit a n***a who Shows any signs of power or misconception cuz you hit him when you land then that is the WRONG native."

What do you think of Blueface's comments?