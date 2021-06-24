Music fans from all genres have gathered together on social media to share well wishes and kind words to Mark Hoppus. Blink-182's frontman has been in the industry for decades and along with members (and former members) Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, Matt Skiba, and Scott Raynor, becoming one of the leading Pop Punk groups in the history of rock music.

Blink-182 has a cult-like following that spans generations of music lovers, and On Wednesday (June 23), Hoppus shared a moving message to his social media where he revealed that he has been quietly battling cancer.



Duane Prokop / Stringer / Getty Images

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," the 49-year-old singer wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive."

Still, Hoppus is ready to return to the stage. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all." Fans and friends of the music legend have poured out support. We wish Mark Hoppus nothing but the best. Check out a few reactions below.