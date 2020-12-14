Will Smith has always been a standup guy on all levels, but his latest move really proves how good-spirited of a person he is. For season 2 of his Snapchat series Will At Home, the veteran actor pulled out all the stops for a teen fan struggling with cancer, including a personal dance tutorial from Jason Derulo and even a Playstation 5.

The lucky teenager's name is Aiden, a 14-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer back in April. Will worked with Aiden's father, Chuck, to deliver the string of surprises. The way Chuck has been keeping Aiden's spirits up since his diagnosis was by dancing outside his hospital room during weekly chemo treatments — COVID-19 restrictions make it so they can't be inside together — so Will brought on Derulo the dancing king himself to teach both a few good moves from a pro. Wait until you see how smooth Aiden hits The Woah! When it came time to deliver up "a little something" as Will put, the Fresh Prince star really came through by gifting Aiden with an early PS5 at a time when they weren't even available. There was also a $10,000 donation made to the Cook Children's Medical Center, but we'd bet the experience of having America's favorite actor spend the day with you feels like a gift in itself.

Season 2 of Will At Home premiered today over on Snapchat, but peep the trailer below to see Will Smith with special guest appearances from Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Black Thought of The Roots and more: