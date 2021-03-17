Boosie Badazz's strength and resilience have made him an inspiration for many. His journey has found him with his back against the wall on numerous occasions but still managing to prosper with the odds against him. A few years ago, the rapper faced a major health scare when he revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he underwent surgery to remove the kidney cancer which was successful.

Despite the success of the surgery, he's still making annual trips to the doctor to make sure that he continues to be cancer-free. This morning, he took to Instagram where he revealed that he was at his annual cancer check-up, asking fans to keep him in his prayers as he awaits the results. He later shared a video of himself in the waiting room along with other hospital patients who are also waiting to hear from the doctor.

The prayers worked and Boosie has much to celebrate now that he's officially been deemed cancer-free. The rapper took to Twitter where he shared the results and thanked everyone for helping him keep his spirits high. "IM CANCER FREE #tearofjoy Thanks to everybody [who] said a prayer for me #GODISGREAT," he said.

It seems like a better time than any to revisit Young Thug and Quavo's 2016 collaboration, "Fuck Cancer (Boosie)." We're glad he's in good health.