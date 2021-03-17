UPDATE: Boosie Badazz has revealed that he is still cancer-free. Congratulations! Read the original post below.

Boosie Badazz famously beat kidney cancer after revealing his diagnosis in November 2015. The rap legend, who also was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes during childhood, had successful surgery to remove the cancer and, since then, he's remained cancer-free.

As a means to preserve his health, Boosie needs to be examined on an annual basis to ensure that he's still cancer-free. On Wednesday morning, the rapper visited a Texas-area hospital for his check-up, documenting his visit on social media and asking his fans and family to pray for him as he currently awaits his results.

"Annual cancer check-up. I gotta come every year," said Boosie in a video posted to Instagram. "Gotta say a prayer for me. I already said a hundred prayers. We're still gon' be cancer-free." He followed up that post with a second video from the waiting room, updating his fans and saying that he hasn't yet received his results.

Boosie currently hasn't revealed whether he's still cancer-free. We're praying for him and his continued good health. We will keep you updated with more news as the day goes by.

The rapper has been open with fans about his health struggles. On more than one occasion, he has sought the help of his supporters to procure insulin to treat his diabetes.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

