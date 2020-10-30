mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Recruits Moneybagg Yo & Lil Baby For "I Met Tay Keith First"

Erika Marie
October 30, 2020 02:16
The Memphis rapper wants it to be known that he knew the super-producer long before the fame.


Don't even try to get into a discussion with Blac Youngsta on who has known Tay Keith the longest, because he'll obviously win. Super-producer and songwriter Tay Keith is known for working with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Meek Mill, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Beyoncé, and many others, but Blac Youngsta wants the world to know just how far back his friendship with the Tay goes. On Friday (October 30), Youngsta dropped a track about his fellow Memphis native titled "I Met Tay Keith First," and he recruited Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby to help him out on the track. Unsurprisingly, Keith also acts as producer.

The title of the song suggests that the entirety of the track would be dedicated to spinning tales of pre-fame Tay Keith days, but you won't find that here. There is a brief mention in a verse, but for the most part, all three artists tackle their verses to speak about keeping it real and staying true to their roots. Stream "I Met Tay Keith First" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hate on my pimpin', they was tryna knock me
Now I'm a entertainer like Jamie Foxx see
Look in my eyes, and you can see what Pac see
I put a hit on my verse, I met Tay Keith first
She gon' drop it to the floor and make it twerk

