The $108 million lawsuit involving the Kardashians and Blac Chyna is underway, and there are all sorts of allegations being revealed in court. There was a time when Chyna and Rob Kardashian seemed as if they were happily in love, even earning themselves their own show, Rob & Chyna, on the E! network. Their volatile relationship played out for reality television but at the time, the show was a hit and in late 2016, it was reported that E! approved them for a second season.

However, in December of that year, just one month after their daughter Dream arrived, Rob and Chyna reportedly got into a heated argument. Insider reported that Chyna alleged that the fight happened on the day E! announced the new season of their series.



Greg Doherty / Stringer / Getty Images

Chyna's legal team argued that Rob's mother Kris Jenner immediately worked overtime to make sure the second season did not move forward. Jenner is accused of defaming Chyna's name when she allegedly E! and Bunim Murray Productions, telling them to "ditch the b*tch." Chyna claimed that Jenner also called her "really ghetto" and "stupid."

Additionally, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian are also accused of emailing the network to also request that the show be canceled. The Kardashian-Jenners have a different story, reportedly stating that E! was already on the fence about moving forward and the tension between Chyna and Rob caused them to back out of the deal.

The family also argued that Chyna was physically violent toward Rob on several occasions, even allegedly pulling a gun on him. Chyna reportedly claimed that it was a "joke." Check out a highlight from Rob & Chyna below.

