Earlier today, Blac Chyna took to Twitter where she revealed that she would be getting rid of three vehicles due to the fact that owning them was somehow against her morals. She also went on to say that she is a single mother who is raising her children without access to child support payments. As you can imagine, this set off Tyga, who took to Instagram and said "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."

It was a response that had many on social media talking. In fact, it was such a good response that even Rob Kardashian had to chime in on the ordeal. In the Shade Room post below, Rob goes on to parrot Tyga's reply, with a few extra signifiers to add insult to injury.





"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school," Rob began. "I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Who would I pay child support lol."





Clearly, both Tyga and Rob are simply fed up with the things Blac Chyna has been saying in the media. For them, it shines a negative light on their roles as fathers, and they simply want to set the record straight.

