After years of litigation, at least one court battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is behind them. The former couple were once engaged and even had a reality television show that documented their romance, however, things turned sour not long after the arrival of their daughter, Dream. The exes were then engaged in a media war and court battles as their private lives spilled over into headlines thanks to information reportedly shared in court documents.

There have been accusations of racism, threats, verbal abuse, physical abuse, and drug abuse, but according to Page Six, Kardashian has announced today (February 18) that he is dismissing his lawsuit against Blac Chyna.



Greg Doherty / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, Kardashian requested for the trial to be delayed by a judge who said no.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian said in a statement to Page Six. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

This lawsuit was launched back in 2017 after Kardashian claimed his ex assaulted him when she attempted to strangle him with a phone charger cord while high on drugs. He also claimed that he had two witnesses, friends, who could attest to an incident where Blac Chyna allegedly pulled a gun on him. Chyna has yet to publicly acknowledge the dismissal.

[via]