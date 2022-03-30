Blac Chyna's familial issues have spilled into the public eye over the years. Between the drama involving her mother, and her co-parenting relationship with the fathers of her children, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, Blac Chyna has frequently had to defend herself against Internet criticism.



While some might see Chyna's lifestyle as flashy, she recently revealed that she had to sell off a few of her cars to support her kids. In a series of tweets, she said that she still isn't receiving a single child support payment from either one of her children's dads. "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars... my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA," she wrote. "Single no support child support."

The internet quickly started to hound Chyna, as well as the men she chose to procreate with. Some called both Rob and Tyga "broke" but the "Rack City" rapper swiftly came to his own defense, explaining exactly why he isn't making monthly payments to the mother of his child. "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," he wrote. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Tyga and Blac Chyna share one son, King Cairo Stevenson, who was born in October 2012.

