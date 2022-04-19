Blac Chyna's civil case against the Kardashians has begun and the family is not taking it lightly. Several members of the family appeared in court on Monday (April 18) as Chyna's lawyer and their lawyers handpicked the jurors. Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie were all present, but Rob did not appear. Chyna appeared with her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, and her mother Tokyo Toni.

Amidst the jury selection, Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal was presented to the 76 or so prospective jurors. Page Six was able to make it into the Los Angeles Superior Court when Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes asked the group of potential jurors if they had any strong feelings toward reality tv. One potential juror claimed that he never watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians but did say, "I have watched [Kim] Kardashian's sex tape, and I don't think I can be impartial on this case." His response led to laughter amongst the potential jurors and left Kim visibly uncomfortable.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kris Jenner also showed her irritation with the same man after he reiterated to the judge that it would be hard for him to serve as a juror because he would be "replaying that sex tape over and over again" in his head. While Kim tried to ignore the man's remarks, Khloe could not help but show off how annoyed she was as they left the courtroom.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family back in 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations per Page Six.

